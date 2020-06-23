8400 Valemont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS! NO Section 8. Credit scores 625 or greater. Income to be 3x monthly rent, 1 app per adult living in home. App process is $35/per adult. Rent is $2,995. NO PETS! Beautiful executive home featuring all hardwoods & tile throughout, 4 bedrms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, separate living, den & dining rms, granite kit, granite bathrms, screen porch, front & rear stair cases, tons of basement storage. Nestled within a 4 1/2 mile bend of the Chattahoochee River and surrounding the prestigious Cherokee Country Club, Huntcliff is a neighborhood unto itself.