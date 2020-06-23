All apartments in Sandy Springs
8400 Valemont Drive

Location

8400 Valemont Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
NO PETS! NO Section 8. Credit scores 625 or greater. Income to be 3x monthly rent, 1 app per adult living in home. App process is $35/per adult. Rent is $2,995. NO PETS! Beautiful executive home featuring all hardwoods & tile throughout, 4 bedrms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, separate living, den & dining rms, granite kit, granite bathrms, screen porch, front & rear stair cases, tons of basement storage. Nestled within a 4 1/2 mile bend of the Chattahoochee River and surrounding the prestigious Cherokee Country Club, Huntcliff is a neighborhood unto itself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Valemont Drive have any available units?
8400 Valemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8400 Valemont Drive have?
Some of 8400 Valemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Valemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Valemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Valemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8400 Valemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Valemont Drive does offer parking.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Valemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive have a pool?
No, 8400 Valemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 8400 Valemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8400 Valemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8400 Valemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8400 Valemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
