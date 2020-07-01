8110 Tynecastle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous Dunwoody/Sandy Springs home! 5 minutes from 400. Private large back yard. Wonderful open floor plan. 2 story foyer. Totally remodeled kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room; huge island w/built-in microwave, ss appliances. Viking 6-burner oven range. 2 story family room w/coffered ceiling and built-in bookcases. Luxurious, spacious master suite w/sitting room, fireplace, grand master bath, and 2 large walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout 1st & 2nd. Bedroom on main with full bath. New deck. Full unfinished basement - ready for new owner's touch!