Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

8110 Tynecastle Drive

8110 Tynecastle Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8110 Tynecastle Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous Dunwoody/Sandy Springs home! 5 minutes from 400. Private large back yard. Wonderful open floor plan. 2 story foyer. Totally remodeled kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room; huge island w/built-in microwave, ss appliances. Viking 6-burner oven range. 2 story family room w/coffered ceiling and built-in bookcases. Luxurious, spacious master suite w/sitting room, fireplace, grand master bath, and 2 large walk-in closets. Hardwood floors throughout 1st & 2nd. Bedroom on main with full bath. New deck. Full unfinished basement - ready for new owner's touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have any available units?
8110 Tynecastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have?
Some of 8110 Tynecastle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 Tynecastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Tynecastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Tynecastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Tynecastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8110 Tynecastle Drive offers parking.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Tynecastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have a pool?
No, 8110 Tynecastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 8110 Tynecastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8110 Tynecastle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 Tynecastle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 Tynecastle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

