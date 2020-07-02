Rent Calculator
Sandy Springs, GA
774 Starlight Lane
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:50 PM
774 Starlight Lane
774 Starlight Lane Northeast
No Longer Available
774 Starlight Lane Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Home is under contract for ssale not available for rent
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 774 Starlight Lane have any available units?
774 Starlight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 774 Starlight Lane have?
Some of 774 Starlight Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 774 Starlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
774 Starlight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Starlight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 774 Starlight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 774 Starlight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 774 Starlight Lane offers parking.
Does 774 Starlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Starlight Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Starlight Lane have a pool?
No, 774 Starlight Lane does not have a pool.
Does 774 Starlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 774 Starlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Starlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Starlight Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Starlight Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Starlight Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
