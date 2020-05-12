7585 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in desirable gated community in Sandy Springs. Spacious floor plan and semi private backyard. Gleaming Brazilian hardwoods, newly updated kitchen, oversized master, and great location in the neighborhood - in front of community green space. Amenities include clubhouse, swim & fitness. Granite tops and stainless appliances w/gas cooktop, kitchen island w/ ample seating, all open to fireside great room overlooking yard. HOA maintains entire lawn. Sought-after subdivision minutes to new City Springs.