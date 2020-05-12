All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7585 Stoneridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7585 Stoneridge Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

7585 Stoneridge Drive

7585 Stoneridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7585 Stoneridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in desirable gated community in Sandy Springs. Spacious floor plan and semi private backyard. Gleaming Brazilian hardwoods, newly updated kitchen, oversized master, and great location in the neighborhood - in front of community green space. Amenities include clubhouse, swim & fitness. Granite tops and stainless appliances w/gas cooktop, kitchen island w/ ample seating, all open to fireside great room overlooking yard. HOA maintains entire lawn. Sought-after subdivision minutes to new City Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have any available units?
7585 Stoneridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have?
Some of 7585 Stoneridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Stoneridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Stoneridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Stoneridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7585 Stoneridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Stoneridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 Stoneridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7585 Stoneridge Drive has a pool.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7585 Stoneridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 Stoneridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7585 Stoneridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7585 Stoneridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College