7585 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in desirable gated community in Sandy Springs. Spacious floor plan and semi private backyard. Gleaming Brazilian hardwoods, newly updated kitchen, oversized master, and great location in the neighborhood - in front of community green space. Amenities include clubhouse, swim & fitness. Granite tops and stainless appliances w/gas cooktop, kitchen island w/ ample seating, all open to fireside great room overlooking yard. HOA maintains entire lawn. Sought-after subdivision minutes to new City Springs.