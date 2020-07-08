7585 Spalding Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 Dunwoody Panhandle
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Beautifully updated immaculate home on one acre. Very open floorplan. Banquet size dining room. Rec room with stone fireplace and tile floors. Guest suite and full bath on lower level with a private entrance. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have any available units?
7585 Spalding Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7585 Spalding Lane have?
Some of 7585 Spalding Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Spalding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Spalding Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.