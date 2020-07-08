7585 Spalding Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite

Beautifully updated immaculate home on one acre. Very open floorplan. Banquet size dining room. Rec room with stone fireplace and tile floors. Guest suite and full bath on lower level with a private entrance. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet.