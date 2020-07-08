All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7585 Spalding Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7585 Spalding Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

7585 Spalding Lane

7585 Spalding Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7585 Spalding Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Beautifully updated immaculate home on one acre. Very open floorplan. Banquet size dining room. Rec room with stone fireplace and tile floors. Guest suite and full bath on lower level with a private entrance. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Spalding Lane have any available units?
7585 Spalding Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7585 Spalding Lane have?
Some of 7585 Spalding Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Spalding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Spalding Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Spalding Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7585 Spalding Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Spalding Lane offers parking.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 Spalding Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have a pool?
No, 7585 Spalding Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have accessible units?
No, 7585 Spalding Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 Spalding Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7585 Spalding Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7585 Spalding Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College