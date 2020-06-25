All apartments in Sandy Springs
745 Glenforest Rd

745 Glenforest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

745 Glenforest Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tenant occupied until end of April. Available for new tenants mid May. Please do not disturb tenants. Spacious, renovated 3 BR/2 BA ranch with large bonus room that can easily be a 4th BR. Home has a massive living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace, laminated flooring throughout and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There's a large, level, fully fenced backyard for relaxation and the house is pet friendly. Location is ideal for getting anywhere you need to go. It's minutes to Northside and Scottish Rite Hospitals, Perimeter Mall and less than a mile to Medical Center Marta Station. Enjoy easy access to I-285 and GA 400 which will enable you to be in Buckhead in a flash! No Section 8. Pets welcome with $250 fee - no aggressive breeds - 50 lb weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Glenforest Rd have any available units?
745 Glenforest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 745 Glenforest Rd have?
Some of 745 Glenforest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Glenforest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
745 Glenforest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Glenforest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Glenforest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 745 Glenforest Rd offers parking.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Glenforest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd have a pool?
No, 745 Glenforest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd have accessible units?
No, 745 Glenforest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Glenforest Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Glenforest Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 745 Glenforest Rd has units with air conditioning.
