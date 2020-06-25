745 Glenforest Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tenant occupied until end of April. Available for new tenants mid May. Please do not disturb tenants. Spacious, renovated 3 BR/2 BA ranch with large bonus room that can easily be a 4th BR. Home has a massive living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace, laminated flooring throughout and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There's a large, level, fully fenced backyard for relaxation and the house is pet friendly. Location is ideal for getting anywhere you need to go. It's minutes to Northside and Scottish Rite Hospitals, Perimeter Mall and less than a mile to Medical Center Marta Station. Enjoy easy access to I-285 and GA 400 which will enable you to be in Buckhead in a flash! No Section 8. Pets welcome with $250 fee - no aggressive breeds - 50 lb weight limit.