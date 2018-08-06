All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:53 PM

7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast

7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. Get Your Application Fees Credited Back! This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have any available units?
7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7435 Twin Branch Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

