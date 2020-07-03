All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7165 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7165 Riverside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7165 Riverside Drive

7165 Riverside Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7165 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous one level open floor plan living near the river. Enter through a glass enclosed foyer/sunroom. Large vaulted wood ceiling great room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with SS/limestone countertops, top of the line SS appliances, island, and access to sun porch. Unique master suite w/loft, fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and a master bath with fabulous shower, custom cabinets, built in bureaus, and walk in closet. Dedicated office with built-in shelves. Hardwood flrs thru most living spaces. Private backyard. Maximum of 2 cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7165 Riverside Drive have any available units?
7165 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7165 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 7165 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7165 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7165 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7165 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7165 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7165 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7165 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 7165 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7165 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7165 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7165 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7165 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College