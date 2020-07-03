7165 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous one level open floor plan living near the river. Enter through a glass enclosed foyer/sunroom. Large vaulted wood ceiling great room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with SS/limestone countertops, top of the line SS appliances, island, and access to sun porch. Unique master suite w/loft, fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and a master bath with fabulous shower, custom cabinets, built in bureaus, and walk in closet. Dedicated office with built-in shelves. Hardwood flrs thru most living spaces. Private backyard. Maximum of 2 cars