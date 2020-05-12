715 Mabry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Hurry to make this immaculate home yours. Features include a private and fenced backyard; Kitchen with granite counters, double ovens and Breakfast room. Master Suite on the main level with an updated bath and 2 walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms-two share a Jack-and-Jill bath and one with a private bath. No need to worry about spending weekends working in the yard-landscaping is included in the rent! Great location-Less than 2 miles to North Springs Marta station; Less than 3 miles to Perimeter Mall & City Springs; 5 great parks within 5 miles!