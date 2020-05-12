715 Mabry Road

Amenities
Welcome Home! Hurry to make this immaculate home yours. Features include a private and fenced backyard; Kitchen with granite counters, double ovens and Breakfast room. Master Suite on the main level with an updated bath and 2 walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms-two share a Jack-and-Jill bath and one with a private bath. No need to worry about spending weekends working in the yard-landscaping is included in the rent! Great location-Less than 2 miles to North Springs Marta station; Less than 3 miles to Perimeter Mall & City Springs; 5 great parks within 5 miles!