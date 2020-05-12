All apartments in Sandy Springs
715 Mabry Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 Mabry Road

715 Mabry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

715 Mabry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Hurry to make this immaculate home yours. Features include a private and fenced backyard; Kitchen with granite counters, double ovens and Breakfast room. Master Suite on the main level with an updated bath and 2 walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms-two share a Jack-and-Jill bath and one with a private bath. No need to worry about spending weekends working in the yard-landscaping is included in the rent! Great location-Less than 2 miles to North Springs Marta station; Less than 3 miles to Perimeter Mall & City Springs; 5 great parks within 5 miles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Mabry Road have any available units?
715 Mabry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 715 Mabry Road have?
Some of 715 Mabry Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Mabry Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 Mabry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Mabry Road pet-friendly?
No, 715 Mabry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 715 Mabry Road offer parking?
Yes, 715 Mabry Road does offer parking.
Does 715 Mabry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Mabry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Mabry Road have a pool?
No, 715 Mabry Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 Mabry Road have accessible units?
No, 715 Mabry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Mabry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Mabry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Mabry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Mabry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
