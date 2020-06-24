All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Vicksburg Pl

710 Vicksburg Place · No Longer Available
Location

710 Vicksburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 03/10/19 Three Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 100310

Lovely 3 bedroom two full bath condo located minutes from GA400 and Roswell Road. It has a spacious sun room with balcony and the master bedroom has its own private balcony. There is carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floor though out the rest. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. This is an upper condo with convenient parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100310
Property Id 100310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have any available units?
710 Vicksburg Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 710 Vicksburg Pl have?
Some of 710 Vicksburg Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Vicksburg Pl currently offering any rent specials?
710 Vicksburg Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Vicksburg Pl pet-friendly?
No, 710 Vicksburg Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl offer parking?
Yes, 710 Vicksburg Pl offers parking.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Vicksburg Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have a pool?
No, 710 Vicksburg Pl does not have a pool.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have accessible units?
No, 710 Vicksburg Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Vicksburg Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Vicksburg Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Vicksburg Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
