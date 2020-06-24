710 Vicksburg Pl

710 Vicksburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 Dunwoody Panhandle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 03/10/19 Three Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 100310
Lovely 3 bedroom two full bath condo located minutes from GA400 and Roswell Road. It has a spacious sun room with balcony and the master bedroom has its own private balcony. There is carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floor though out the rest. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. This is an upper condo with convenient parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100310 Property Id 100310
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4706815)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
