Sandy Springs, GA
705 Glenairy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
705 Glenairy Drive
705 Glenairy Drive Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
705 Glenairy Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4515110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have any available units?
705 Glenairy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 705 Glenairy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Glenairy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Glenairy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Glenairy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Glenairy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Glenairy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
