70 Whispering Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district. This Move-In ready luxury home has two Brand-new Kitchens & Counter tops, 5 luxury Bathrooms, a Marble Master Bed & Bath with the largest Walk-in closet & world class ceiling designs. Two laundry rooms. Brand-new large entertaining Deck & Porch. Won't last Long! Prof. Landscaping & exterior paining in progress. Appointment Only!