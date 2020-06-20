All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:49 AM

70 Whispering Way

70 Whispering Way Northeast · (678) 978-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Whispering Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district. This Move-In ready luxury home has two Brand-new Kitchens & Counter tops, 5 luxury Bathrooms, a Marble Master Bed & Bath with the largest Walk-in closet & world class ceiling designs. Two laundry rooms. Brand-new large entertaining Deck & Porch. Won't last Long! Prof. Landscaping & exterior paining in progress. Appointment Only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Whispering Way have any available units?
70 Whispering Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Whispering Way have?
Some of 70 Whispering Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Whispering Way currently offering any rent specials?
70 Whispering Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Whispering Way pet-friendly?
No, 70 Whispering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 70 Whispering Way offer parking?
No, 70 Whispering Way does not offer parking.
Does 70 Whispering Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Whispering Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Whispering Way have a pool?
No, 70 Whispering Way does not have a pool.
Does 70 Whispering Way have accessible units?
No, 70 Whispering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Whispering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Whispering Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Whispering Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Whispering Way does not have units with air conditioning.
