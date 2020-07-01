All apartments in Sandy Springs
70 Finch Forest Trail

70 Finch Forest Trail Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

70 Finch Forest Trail Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Under Contract for Purchase! Magnificent two-acre estate home w/park-like privacy. Major renovation completed in 2020. Perfect location, inside 1-285. Vermont slate roof. European hard coat stucco. Architecturally designed. Breathtaking two-story foyer, 22-ft ceiling. Formal living, dining rm, library, family rm & kitchen/keeping rm w/every gourmet appl. 2nd floor:master suite w/sitting rm, 2 full baths, 2 fireplaces; 2 addtl bedroom suites. Terrace lvl has rec rm, stone fp, wet bar, 2nd kitchen, bedroom,bath & pool bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have any available units?
70 Finch Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 70 Finch Forest Trail have?
Some of 70 Finch Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Finch Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
70 Finch Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Finch Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 70 Finch Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 70 Finch Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Finch Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 70 Finch Forest Trail has a pool.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 70 Finch Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Finch Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Finch Forest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Finch Forest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

