70 Finch Forest Trail

Amenities
Under Contract for Purchase! Magnificent two-acre estate home w/park-like privacy. Major renovation completed in 2020. Perfect location, inside 1-285. Vermont slate roof. European hard coat stucco. Architecturally designed. Breathtaking two-story foyer, 22-ft ceiling. Formal living, dining rm, library, family rm & kitchen/keeping rm w/every gourmet appl. 2nd floor:master suite w/sitting rm, 2 full baths, 2 fireplaces; 2 addtl bedroom suites. Terrace lvl has rec rm, stone fp, wet bar, 2nd kitchen, bedroom,bath & pool bath.