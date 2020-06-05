All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

6910 Brandon Mill Road

6910 Brandon Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Brandon Mill Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Appointment Only! Available & Move in Ready! Great location, Great schools, close to North Buckhead, 400, 285, Malls, shoppings, & restaurants. Hardwood floors, open entry, UPDATED Kitchen with stainless steel Appliance, breakfast bar. Nice brick & stone fireplace Separate Dining Room & living room. 3 spacious Bedrooms & 2 UPDATED full baths on the main level! spacious walking in closets! Full finished daylight basement with a bar area. Professional landscaping with an entertaining front porch. Fenced private backyard with a nice patio ready for outdoor entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have any available units?
6910 Brandon Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have?
Some of 6910 Brandon Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Brandon Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Brandon Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Brandon Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Brandon Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Brandon Mill Road offers parking.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Brandon Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have a pool?
No, 6910 Brandon Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6910 Brandon Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 Brandon Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Brandon Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Brandon Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
