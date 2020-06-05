6910 Brandon Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Appointment Only! Available & Move in Ready! Great location, Great schools, close to North Buckhead, 400, 285, Malls, shoppings, & restaurants. Hardwood floors, open entry, UPDATED Kitchen with stainless steel Appliance, breakfast bar. Nice brick & stone fireplace Separate Dining Room & living room. 3 spacious Bedrooms & 2 UPDATED full baths on the main level! spacious walking in closets! Full finished daylight basement with a bar area. Professional landscaping with an entertaining front porch. Fenced private backyard with a nice patio ready for outdoor entertainment!