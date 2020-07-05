6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Deposit:$100
Fitness Center Short Term Lease Business Center Covered Parking or Reserved Parking Car Care Center Elevators Package Acceptance California-Style Courtyards Spakling Swimming Pool Complimentary WiFi in select common area Pet-Friendly Apartments Laundry Facility
Ceiling Fans fireplace Short Term/ Corporate Units Air Conditioning Garbage disposal W/D Hookups Dishwasher Self Cleaning Oven Private Patio/ Balcony Ice Maker
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have any available units?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have?
Some of 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B2 has units with air conditioning.
