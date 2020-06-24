All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

687 Lockton Place NE

687 Lockton Place NE · No Longer Available
Location

687 Lockton Place NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Location!! Lives more like a house. 10ft ceilings, hardwoods, custom millwork. Large kitchen w/island, pantry. Living rm w/fireplace and built-ins. Spacious deck. Formal dining and foyer. Lower level guest suite w/bath & closets. Oversized master bdrm w/custom walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom. Spacious bar/bth on same level. Amazing upper level bonus room with sitting area. Unfinished upper level storage room for future expansion! Gated, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog-run. Shops next door. Walk to restaurants! Easy access to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Lockton Place NE have any available units?
687 Lockton Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 687 Lockton Place NE have?
Some of 687 Lockton Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Lockton Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
687 Lockton Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Lockton Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 687 Lockton Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 687 Lockton Place NE offers parking.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 Lockton Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 687 Lockton Place NE has a pool.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE have accessible units?
No, 687 Lockton Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 Lockton Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Lockton Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Lockton Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
