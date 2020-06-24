687 Lockton Place NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Location!! Lives more like a house. 10ft ceilings, hardwoods, custom millwork. Large kitchen w/island, pantry. Living rm w/fireplace and built-ins. Spacious deck. Formal dining and foyer. Lower level guest suite w/bath & closets. Oversized master bdrm w/custom walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom. Spacious bar/bth on same level. Amazing upper level bonus room with sitting area. Unfinished upper level storage room for future expansion! Gated, pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog-run. Shops next door. Walk to restaurants! Easy access to everything.