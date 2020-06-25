6807 Encore Boulevard

Amenities

UPSCALE, ELEGANT END UNIT Townhome in Prestigious & Exclusive ARIA!! Located close to several corporate headquarters, GA400, I-285, Buckhead. SLEEK and MODERN, this home boasts exquisite architectural detail and finishes, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout (NO carpet). Well-appointed kitchen features huge quartz island and large pantry. Light and bright w/3 sides of windows. Great storage! Luxurious, spa-like owner's suite. Community amenities include park, stocked lake, trails, two resort pools, fitness center. Retail shops & restaurants across the street!