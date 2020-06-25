All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6807 Encore Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6807 Encore Boulevard
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

6807 Encore Boulevard

6807 Encore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6807 Encore Boulevard, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
UPSCALE, ELEGANT END UNIT Townhome in Prestigious & Exclusive ARIA!! Located close to several corporate headquarters, GA400, I-285, Buckhead. SLEEK and MODERN, this home boasts exquisite architectural detail and finishes, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout (NO carpet). Well-appointed kitchen features huge quartz island and large pantry. Light and bright w/3 sides of windows. Great storage! Luxurious, spa-like owner's suite. Community amenities include park, stocked lake, trails, two resort pools, fitness center. Retail shops & restaurants across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have any available units?
6807 Encore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6807 Encore Boulevard have?
Some of 6807 Encore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 Encore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Encore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Encore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6807 Encore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6807 Encore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6807 Encore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6807 Encore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6807 Encore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 Encore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Encore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 Encore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College