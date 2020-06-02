All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

6680 Williamson Drive

6680 Williamson Drive Northeast · (678) 978-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6680 Williamson Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 6 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! What an amazing totally renovated like brand-new house! Very large home with 6 BR, 6 Full Baths & full finished Basement! 3 Large Masonry Electric Fireplaces! Hardwood Floors! Large Master w/ Fireplace with double closets! Private Office with an entire wall of Built-in Bookshelves & Cabinets! 3 Large Family Rooms w/Built-ins, & View To Kitchen! Dining Room w/seating for 12+ & Fireplace! Modern white kitchen with a large kitchen lsland! Wet bar w/ wine rack and wine cooler! 2 Kitchen, 2 laundry Rms, 3 fireplaces, 2 water heaters, 3 Ac/Furnaces, 2 car garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 Williamson Drive have any available units?
6680 Williamson Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6680 Williamson Drive have?
Some of 6680 Williamson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 Williamson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6680 Williamson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 Williamson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6680 Williamson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6680 Williamson Drive does offer parking.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6680 Williamson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive have a pool?
No, 6680 Williamson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6680 Williamson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6680 Williamson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6680 Williamson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6680 Williamson Drive has units with air conditioning.
