6680 Williamson Drive

Amenities
Wow! What an amazing totally renovated like brand-new house! Very large home with 6 BR, 6 Full Baths & full finished Basement! 3 Large Masonry Electric Fireplaces! Hardwood Floors! Large Master w/ Fireplace with double closets! Private Office with an entire wall of Built-in Bookshelves & Cabinets! 3 Large Family Rooms w/Built-ins, & View To Kitchen! Dining Room w/seating for 12+ & Fireplace! Modern white kitchen with a large kitchen lsland! Wet bar w/ wine rack and wine cooler! 2 Kitchen, 2 laundry Rms, 3 fireplaces, 2 water heaters, 3 Ac/Furnaces, 2 car garages.