Sandy Springs, GA
6666 Cadence Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2019 at 5:54 PM

6666 Cadence Boulevard

6666 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6666 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
ONE OF A KIND EXQUISITE Brand NEW CONDO at ARIA/ UPSCALE brand new community. Two story modern unit has tons of upgrades. White kitchen cabinets, gorgeous countertops and kitchen backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. End unit with tons of day lights. Large deck over looking at pool and green space. Hardwood floors throughout. Huge walk in closet. One car garage! Upgraded tiles in the bathroom. HUGE shower. 2 pools, clubhouse, nature trail, gym, coffee shop. NO PETS. Available on June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6666 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6666 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Cadence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6666 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6666 Cadence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6666 Cadence Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6666 Cadence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6666 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6666 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6666 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
