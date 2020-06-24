6666 Cadence Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage new construction

ONE OF A KIND EXQUISITE Brand NEW CONDO at ARIA/ UPSCALE brand new community. Two story modern unit has tons of upgrades. White kitchen cabinets, gorgeous countertops and kitchen backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. End unit with tons of day lights. Large deck over looking at pool and green space. Hardwood floors throughout. Huge walk in closet. One car garage! Upgraded tiles in the bathroom. HUGE shower. 2 pools, clubhouse, nature trail, gym, coffee shop. NO PETS. Available on June 1st.