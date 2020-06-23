Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6560 Old Cabin Rd
6560 Old Cabin Rd
6560 Old Cabin Rd
No Longer Available
Location
6560 Old Cabin Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Serene setting with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Newly renovated and ready for a new family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have any available units?
6560 Old Cabin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have?
Some of 6560 Old Cabin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6560 Old Cabin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Old Cabin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Old Cabin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6560 Old Cabin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd offer parking?
No, 6560 Old Cabin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 Old Cabin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have a pool?
No, 6560 Old Cabin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have accessible units?
No, 6560 Old Cabin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6560 Old Cabin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Old Cabin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6560 Old Cabin Rd has units with air conditioning.
