6550 Wright Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully updated brick home w/hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen w/ss appliances, silestone countertops, under cabinet lighting & TONS of storage. Separate family, living & dining rooms are on main level. New lighting throughout home. Wonderful master retreat w/enormous walk-in custom closet, renovated bath w/double vanity, walk-in shower & free-standing tub. 2 large guest bedrooms up. Guest bathroom is completely renovated. Full basement is mostly finished w/room for expansion. Short distance to Abernathy Greenway, shopping & new Sandy Springs City Center.