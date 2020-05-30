All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

6550 Wright Road

6550 Wright Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6550 Wright Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully updated brick home w/hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen w/ss appliances, silestone countertops, under cabinet lighting & TONS of storage. Separate family, living & dining rooms are on main level. New lighting throughout home. Wonderful master retreat w/enormous walk-in custom closet, renovated bath w/double vanity, walk-in shower & free-standing tub. 2 large guest bedrooms up. Guest bathroom is completely renovated. Full basement is mostly finished w/room for expansion. Short distance to Abernathy Greenway, shopping & new Sandy Springs City Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Wright Road have any available units?
6550 Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6550 Wright Road have?
Some of 6550 Wright Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Wright Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Wright Road pet-friendly?
No, 6550 Wright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6550 Wright Road offer parking?
No, 6550 Wright Road does not offer parking.
Does 6550 Wright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6550 Wright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Wright Road have a pool?
No, 6550 Wright Road does not have a pool.
Does 6550 Wright Road have accessible units?
No, 6550 Wright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Wright Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6550 Wright Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 Wright Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6550 Wright Road does not have units with air conditioning.
