Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

640 Granville Court

640 Granville Ct · (404) 513-0396
Location

640 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse. Private top floor, end unit w/high cathedral ceilings & plenty of windows.Open floor plan: living rm w/fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar & view to living area & dining rm. Renovated baths: granite, tile, more! Deck overlooking courtyard. Direct Elevator Access. Gas & Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Granville Court have any available units?
640 Granville Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Granville Court have?
Some of 640 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
640 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 640 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 640 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 640 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 640 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 640 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 640 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 640 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
