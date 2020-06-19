640 Granville Court

Amenities
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse. Private top floor, end unit w/high cathedral ceilings & plenty of windows.Open floor plan: living rm w/fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar & view to living area & dining rm. Renovated baths: granite, tile, more! Deck overlooking courtyard. Direct Elevator Access. Gas & Water included.