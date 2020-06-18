Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
640 Brantley Road
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
640 Brantley Road
640 Brantley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
640 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Sandy Springs townhome in great location*hardwood floors on main/upstairs*shaker cabinetry*marble/stone counters*tile backsplash*stainless steel Samsung appliances*gas range*breakfast bar*9’ ceilings*crown molding*custom paint/fixtures*ceiling fans*built ins*thermal windows*wet bar*private yard*extra storage*master suite w/ walk in/shelving*double marble vanity*glass enclosed/tile shower*3 shower heads*large guest bedroom*renovated guest bathroom w/ tile/upgraded vanity*laundry*ample parking*close to Perimeter/Dunwoody/Roswell/Chattahoochee/400/more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 Brantley Road have any available units?
640 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 640 Brantley Road have?
Some of 640 Brantley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 640 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
640 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
No, 640 Brantley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 640 Brantley Road offer parking?
Yes, 640 Brantley Road offers parking.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 640 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
