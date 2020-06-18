All apartments in Sandy Springs
640 Brantley Road
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

640 Brantley Road

640 Brantley Road · No Longer Available
Location

640 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Renovated Sandy Springs townhome in great location*hardwood floors on main/upstairs*shaker cabinetry*marble/stone counters*tile backsplash*stainless steel Samsung appliances*gas range*breakfast bar*9’ ceilings*crown molding*custom paint/fixtures*ceiling fans*built ins*thermal windows*wet bar*private yard*extra storage*master suite w/ walk in/shelving*double marble vanity*glass enclosed/tile shower*3 shower heads*large guest bedroom*renovated guest bathroom w/ tile/upgraded vanity*laundry*ample parking*close to Perimeter/Dunwoody/Roswell/Chattahoochee/400/more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Brantley Road have any available units?
640 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 640 Brantley Road have?
Some of 640 Brantley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
640 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
No, 640 Brantley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 640 Brantley Road offer parking?
Yes, 640 Brantley Road offers parking.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 640 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
