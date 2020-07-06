All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:35 AM

64 Spruell Springs Road

64 Spruell Springs Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

64 Spruell Springs Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located, spacious 3 bedroom /2 bathroom house with a roommate floorpan, open kitchen/ living room with fireplace, near everything that City has to offer, yet very private lot situated away from street that offers peace and tranquility. Gazebo on property for your enjoyment; beautiful, landscaped and level front yard, parking pad and 2 car garage. Bright master suite offers large walk in closet, double vanities and walk- out balcony. This house will not disappoint, in a great, move-in ready condition and very well maintained throughout. Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have any available units?
64 Spruell Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 64 Spruell Springs Road have?
Some of 64 Spruell Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Spruell Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
64 Spruell Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Spruell Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 64 Spruell Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 64 Spruell Springs Road offers parking.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Spruell Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have a pool?
No, 64 Spruell Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 64 Spruell Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Spruell Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Spruell Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Spruell Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

