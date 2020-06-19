635 Granville Court

Amenities
Excellent Sandy Springs location! New SS appliances in kitchen! Laundry rm off kitchen w/washer & dryer. Open floor plan. w/fireside family rm, sliding glass doors to deck w/view of courtyard. Storage unit on deck. Each bedroom w/ large walk in closet & renovated bathroom. Two assigned parking spaces/gated garage. Water, sewer & valet trash service incl. in rent. Well maintained complex w/elevator, gated w/pool, fitness center & club house Close to GA 400, Mercedes Benz HQ, Perimeter Mall, shops, restaurants