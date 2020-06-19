All apartments in Sandy Springs
635 Granville Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:20 PM

635 Granville Court

635 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

635 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Excellent Sandy Springs location! New SS appliances in kitchen! Laundry rm off kitchen w/washer & dryer. Open floor plan. w/fireside family rm, sliding glass doors to deck w/view of courtyard. Storage unit on deck. Each bedroom w/ large walk in closet & renovated bathroom. Two assigned parking spaces/gated garage. Water, sewer & valet trash service incl. in rent. Well maintained complex w/elevator, gated w/pool, fitness center & club house Close to GA 400, Mercedes Benz HQ, Perimeter Mall, shops, restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Granville Court have any available units?
635 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 635 Granville Court have?
Some of 635 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
635 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 635 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 635 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 635 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 635 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 635 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 635 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 635 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
