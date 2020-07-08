All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

6327 Cotswold Lane

6327 Cotswold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Cotswold Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Move in ready, Fantastic Location, Beautiful home! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances. Countless Designer details, Main level boasts 10' ceilings, 8' tall doors, beautiful trim and moldings, spacious Living Room features 12' coffered ceiling, custom built-ins and is completed by a gas burning fireplace. Oversized owners suite with tray ceiling, Fireplace and sitting room, Spa like master Bath. Three additional spacious bedrooms complete this fabulous home. 4 sides low maintenance brick! Walk out patio with easy to maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have any available units?
6327 Cotswold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6327 Cotswold Lane have?
Some of 6327 Cotswold Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Cotswold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Cotswold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Cotswold Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6327 Cotswold Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Cotswold Lane offers parking.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6327 Cotswold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have a pool?
No, 6327 Cotswold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have accessible units?
No, 6327 Cotswold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 Cotswold Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 Cotswold Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 Cotswold Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

