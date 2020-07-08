6327 Cotswold Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Move in ready, Fantastic Location, Beautiful home! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances. Countless Designer details, Main level boasts 10' ceilings, 8' tall doors, beautiful trim and moldings, spacious Living Room features 12' coffered ceiling, custom built-ins and is completed by a gas burning fireplace. Oversized owners suite with tray ceiling, Fireplace and sitting room, Spa like master Bath. Three additional spacious bedrooms complete this fabulous home. 4 sides low maintenance brick! Walk out patio with easy to maintain yard.