Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6275 River Overlook Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6275 River Overlook Drive
6275 River Overlook Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
6275 River Overlook Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
HOUSE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING LEASED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have any available units?
6275 River Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 6275 River Overlook Drive have?
Some of 6275 River Overlook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6275 River Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6275 River Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 River Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6275 River Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6275 River Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
