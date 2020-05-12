All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6275 River Overlook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6275 River Overlook Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

6275 River Overlook Drive

6275 River Overlook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6275 River Overlook Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
HOUSE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING LEASED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have any available units?
6275 River Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6275 River Overlook Drive have?
Some of 6275 River Overlook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6275 River Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6275 River Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 River Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6275 River Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6275 River Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6275 River Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6275 River Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College