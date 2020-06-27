623 Coligny Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious townhome in sought after Cambridge. One of the best locations within this gated community because of it's private open views from every room. Hardwood floors on main lower level and bedrooms .Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and opens to fireside great room. Large spa bath with vanities, and walk in shower. Relax and enjoy the deck overlooking the private backyard. Upstairs laundry room and extra storage in garage. Great Sandy Springs location, close to everything. Restaurants, golf course, and fabulous Morgan Falls Overlook Park