Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

623 Coligny Court

623 Coligny Court · No Longer Available
Location

623 Coligny Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious townhome in sought after Cambridge. One of the best locations within this gated community because of it's private open views from every room. Hardwood floors on main lower level and bedrooms .Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and opens to fireside great room. Large spa bath with vanities, and walk in shower. Relax and enjoy the deck overlooking the private backyard. Upstairs laundry room and extra storage in garage. Great Sandy Springs location, close to everything. Restaurants, golf course, and fabulous Morgan Falls Overlook Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Coligny Court have any available units?
623 Coligny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 623 Coligny Court have?
Some of 623 Coligny Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Coligny Court currently offering any rent specials?
623 Coligny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Coligny Court pet-friendly?
No, 623 Coligny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 623 Coligny Court offer parking?
Yes, 623 Coligny Court offers parking.
Does 623 Coligny Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Coligny Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Coligny Court have a pool?
No, 623 Coligny Court does not have a pool.
Does 623 Coligny Court have accessible units?
No, 623 Coligny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Coligny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Coligny Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Coligny Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Coligny Court does not have units with air conditioning.
