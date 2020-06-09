All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:43 AM

619 Granville Court

619 Granville Ct · (404) 513-0396
Location

619 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
Awesome location! Easy access to 400 & 285, minutes from Perimeter Mall, next door to the new Mercedes HQ... convenience + privacy! Unit features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, new interior paint including all trim & cabinets, and hard surface counters. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Patio with storage closet. Gated, secure, assigned underground parking with remote entry. Community features courtyard entry, pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Water, trash & gas included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Granville Court have any available units?
619 Granville Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 619 Granville Court have?
Some of 619 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
619 Granville Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 619 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 619 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 619 Granville Court does offer parking.
Does 619 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 619 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 619 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 619 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
