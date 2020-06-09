619 Granville Court

Amenities
Awesome location! Easy access to 400 & 285, minutes from Perimeter Mall, next door to the new Mercedes HQ... convenience + privacy! Unit features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, new interior paint including all trim & cabinets, and hard surface counters. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Patio with storage closet. Gated, secure, assigned underground parking with remote entry. Community features courtyard entry, pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Water, trash & gas included in rent.