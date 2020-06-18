All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:43 PM

615 Regency Forest Court

615 Regency Forest Court Northeast · (404) 499-4588
Location

615 Regency Forest Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4206 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Immaculate executive home in Sandy Springs. Open floorplan, beautiful windows & great natural light. Large kitchen w/ fireplace-keeping room, & dining area. Huge rear deck overlooks stunning pool/hot tub & meticulously landscaped backyard. Large master suite w/ sitting area, his/hers walk-in closets & oversized bath. Finished terrace level w/ kitchenette, media & game room, oversized steam-sauna shower. Office/Bedroom on main is perfect for work or guests.3 car garage.2 Gas Fireplaces. Large Half Acre Lot-fully fenced back yard. Quiet & safe cul-de-sac neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Regency Forest Court have any available units?
615 Regency Forest Court has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 Regency Forest Court have?
Some of 615 Regency Forest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Regency Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
615 Regency Forest Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Regency Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 615 Regency Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 615 Regency Forest Court does offer parking.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Regency Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 615 Regency Forest Court has a pool.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 615 Regency Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Regency Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Regency Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Regency Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
