61 Marlow Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Like-New Private End-Unit Townhome in desirable Sandy Springs close to Shopping, Dining, Major Hospitals, I-285 & SR-400! Walk to Marta!! This exquisite, light-filled 4 story home is a perfect balance of Luxury+ Convenience! Entertainer’s Dream! Open Kitchen with Large Exotic Granite Island and Cabinetry to Ceiling. Family Room w/ Custom Fireplace. Master Retreat with Sitting Area & Large Custom Walk-In-Closet. Hardwoods Throughout! Three levels of Private Outdoor Space! Lower Level: Bed/Bath/Garage, Terrace Level: Work/Play. SmartHome Technology! Security System!