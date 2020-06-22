All apartments in Sandy Springs
61 Marlow Place
61 Marlow Place

61 Marlow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

61 Marlow Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like-New Private End-Unit Townhome in desirable Sandy Springs close to Shopping, Dining, Major Hospitals, I-285 & SR-400! Walk to Marta!! This exquisite, light-filled 4 story home is a perfect balance of Luxury+ Convenience! Entertainer’s Dream! Open Kitchen with Large Exotic Granite Island and Cabinetry to Ceiling. Family Room w/ Custom Fireplace. Master Retreat with Sitting Area & Large Custom Walk-In-Closet. Hardwoods Throughout! Three levels of Private Outdoor Space! Lower Level: Bed/Bath/Garage, Terrace Level: Work/Play. SmartHome Technology! Security System!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Marlow Place have any available units?
61 Marlow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 61 Marlow Place have?
Some of 61 Marlow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Marlow Place currently offering any rent specials?
61 Marlow Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Marlow Place pet-friendly?
No, 61 Marlow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 61 Marlow Place offer parking?
Yes, 61 Marlow Place does offer parking.
Does 61 Marlow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Marlow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Marlow Place have a pool?
No, 61 Marlow Place does not have a pool.
Does 61 Marlow Place have accessible units?
No, 61 Marlow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Marlow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Marlow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Marlow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Marlow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
