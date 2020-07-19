Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6010 Spalding Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6010 Spalding Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6010 Spalding Drive
6010 Spalding Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6010 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home was recently renovated with new roof, and full interior rehab work done. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have any available units?
6010 Spalding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 6010 Spalding Drive have?
Some of 6010 Spalding Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6010 Spalding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Spalding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Spalding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Spalding Drive offers parking.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have a pool?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have accessible units?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 Spalding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 Spalding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pools
Sandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody Panhandle
Lost Forest
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College