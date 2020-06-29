All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

60 Sherington Place

60 Sherington Place · No Longer Available
Location

60 Sherington Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Situated on the banks of the Chattahoochee River surrounded by 14+/- acres of lush greenery this elegant Neoclassical-inspired home invites with incredible curb appeal and grandeur. Opulent entertaining spaces, marble fireplace mantels, oversized molding, rich hardwood floors and walls of windows. Everyday living areas with inviting rooms retain their sophistication yet are warm and welcoming. Luxuries on the terrace level boast a massage room, steam shower, gym, fireside theater, full-size kitchen and temp-controlled wine cellar. Incredible pool/spa with wet bar,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Sherington Place have any available units?
60 Sherington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 60 Sherington Place have?
Some of 60 Sherington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Sherington Place currently offering any rent specials?
60 Sherington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Sherington Place pet-friendly?
No, 60 Sherington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 60 Sherington Place offer parking?
Yes, 60 Sherington Place offers parking.
Does 60 Sherington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Sherington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Sherington Place have a pool?
Yes, 60 Sherington Place has a pool.
Does 60 Sherington Place have accessible units?
No, 60 Sherington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Sherington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Sherington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Sherington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Sherington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
