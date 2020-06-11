All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

5537 Ne Kingsport Dr

5537 Kingsport Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5537 Kingsport Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location... Location... Location...You will love this fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo! This unit also has a washer and dryer in the unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have any available units?
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have?
Some of 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr offer parking?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have a pool?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have accessible units?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College