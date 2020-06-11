Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr
5537 Kingsport Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5537 Kingsport Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location... Location... Location...You will love this fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo! This unit also has a washer and dryer in the unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have any available units?
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have?
Some of 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5537 Ne Kingsport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr offer parking?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have a pool?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have accessible units?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5537 Ne Kingsport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
