5489 Glenridge View

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage

Luxury Townhome in a gated community ITP. 2-car garage. BONUS/flex or 3rd bedroom. Updates throughout. Vaulted master w/walk-in closet & dual sink, soaker tub, separate shower bath. Pool & gym. Near restaurants, shopping & entertainment. Fast easy access to highways & just a short walk to nearby hospitals. Excellent schools, International Baccalaureate MYP program. All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.