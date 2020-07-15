All apartments in Sandy Springs
5489 Glenridge View
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

5489 Glenridge View

5489 Glenridge View · No Longer Available
Location

5489 Glenridge View, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Townhome in a gated community ITP. 2-car garage. BONUS/flex or 3rd bedroom. Updates throughout. Vaulted master w/walk-in closet & dual sink, soaker tub, separate shower bath. Pool & gym. Near restaurants, shopping & entertainment. Fast easy access to highways & just a short walk to nearby hospitals. Excellent schools, International Baccalaureate MYP program. All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5489 Glenridge View have any available units?
5489 Glenridge View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5489 Glenridge View have?
Some of 5489 Glenridge View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5489 Glenridge View currently offering any rent specials?
5489 Glenridge View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5489 Glenridge View pet-friendly?
No, 5489 Glenridge View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5489 Glenridge View offer parking?
Yes, 5489 Glenridge View offers parking.
Does 5489 Glenridge View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5489 Glenridge View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5489 Glenridge View have a pool?
Yes, 5489 Glenridge View has a pool.
Does 5489 Glenridge View have accessible units?
No, 5489 Glenridge View does not have accessible units.
Does 5489 Glenridge View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5489 Glenridge View has units with dishwashers.
Does 5489 Glenridge View have units with air conditioning?
No, 5489 Glenridge View does not have units with air conditioning.
