Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Live inside the perimeter and in an exclusive gated community! High ceilings with hardwood floors throughout. Luxurious master suite with trey ceilings and spa bath with separate shower. Finished basement can be used for a entertainment room or bedroom with additional bathroom. Walking distance to Prado (Target, Taco Mac, LifeTime etc).