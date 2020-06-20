5415 Northland Drive

Amenities
Luxury condo w/concierge and elevator service close to upscale shopping, dining, hospitals & MARTA. Secure drive-under parking w/elevator service, fitness center, event room, private storage room, and beautiful lobby. Cherry hardwood floors & french doors to private covered balcony w/wooded view. Large kitchen w/silestone counter tops and beautiful cherry cabinetry. Master suite w/separate XL jetted tub, separate shower w/frameless glass door, double vanity and walk-in closet plus separate well-appointed half-bath. No smoking on premises.