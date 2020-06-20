All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:02 AM

5415 Northland Drive

5415 Northland Drive Northeast · (404) 790-3402
Location

5415 Northland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
Luxury condo w/concierge and elevator service close to upscale shopping, dining, hospitals & MARTA. Secure drive-under parking w/elevator service, fitness center, event room, private storage room, and beautiful lobby. Cherry hardwood floors & french doors to private covered balcony w/wooded view. Large kitchen w/silestone counter tops and beautiful cherry cabinetry. Master suite w/separate XL jetted tub, separate shower w/frameless glass door, double vanity and walk-in closet plus separate well-appointed half-bath. No smoking on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Northland Drive have any available units?
5415 Northland Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5415 Northland Drive have?
Some of 5415 Northland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Northland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Northland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Northland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Northland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5415 Northland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Northland Drive does offer parking.
Does 5415 Northland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 Northland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Northland Drive have a pool?
No, 5415 Northland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Northland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5415 Northland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Northland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Northland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Northland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Northland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
