All apartments in Sandy Springs
Home
Sandy Springs, GA
5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:36 PM
5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6
5400 Roswell Road
No Longer Available
Location
5400 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated unit!!
Updated kitchen and bathroom!
Call 404-829-2319 to schedule.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have any available units?
5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 offer parking?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have a pool?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have accessible units?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Roswell Road - 1, G-6 does not have units with air conditioning.
