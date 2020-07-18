All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
534 Sarabrook Place
534 Sarabrook Place

534 Sarabrook Place · (770) 870-4009
Location

534 Sarabrook Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Showings to start early July for this stunning updated end unit townhome in desirable Glenridge Heights! A private gated neighborhood with easy access to 285 & 400, this spacious 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is one of the larger, original builds with multiple upgrades. The sunny 4 story floor plan boasts an oversized flex/bonus room/bedroom suite, an oversized master suite, & two additional bedroom suites. The chefs kitchen offers a huge island & opens to the great room/keeping room, overlooking the private patio. Separate dining & living/office offer plenty of extra room. Additional perks include huge storage, breakfast/wine bar, 10' ceilings & luxurious trim, 2 car garage, hardwoods, new carpet & freshly painted, gas fireplace and 4 sided brick. Gated community offers pool, fitness, clubhouse and dog park! Near Northside Hospital with easy drive to Perimeter & Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Sarabrook Place have any available units?
534 Sarabrook Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 534 Sarabrook Place have?
Some of 534 Sarabrook Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Sarabrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
534 Sarabrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Sarabrook Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Sarabrook Place is pet friendly.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 534 Sarabrook Place offers parking.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Sarabrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 534 Sarabrook Place has a pool.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place have accessible units?
No, 534 Sarabrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Sarabrook Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Sarabrook Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Sarabrook Place does not have units with air conditioning.
