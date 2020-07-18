534 Sarabrook Place

Amenities

Showings to start early July for this stunning updated end unit townhome in desirable Glenridge Heights! A private gated neighborhood with easy access to 285 & 400, this spacious 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is one of the larger, original builds with multiple upgrades. The sunny 4 story floor plan boasts an oversized flex/bonus room/bedroom suite, an oversized master suite, & two additional bedroom suites. The chefs kitchen offers a huge island & opens to the great room/keeping room, overlooking the private patio. Separate dining & living/office offer plenty of extra room. Additional perks include huge storage, breakfast/wine bar, 10' ceilings & luxurious trim, 2 car garage, hardwoods, new carpet & freshly painted, gas fireplace and 4 sided brick. Gated community offers pool, fitness, clubhouse and dog park! Near Northside Hospital with easy drive to Perimeter & Buckhead.