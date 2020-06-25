All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 522 Granville Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
522 Granville Court
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

522 Granville Court

522 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

522 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
STUNNING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR LUXURY LIVING EXCELLENT SANDY SPRINGS LOCATION! ALL NEW high end designer finishes & upgrades- hardwoods throughout, gorgeous kitchen w/marble tops & stainless appliances, separate laundry w/washer & dryer. Magnificent bathrm w/awesome vanity, marble tops, large tub/shower, large bedrm w/huge walk in closet. Assigned parking space/gated garage. Water, sewer & valet trash service incl. in rent. Newly renovated, well maintained gated complex, w/pool, fitness center, club house! Close to GA 400 & Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Granville Court have any available units?
522 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 522 Granville Court have?
Some of 522 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
522 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 522 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 522 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 522 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 522 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 522 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 522 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 522 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Granville Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College