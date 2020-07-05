Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:26 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107
5095 Roswell Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5095 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have any available units?
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 pet-friendly?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 offer parking?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not offer parking.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have a pool?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have a pool.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have accessible units?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Parking
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College