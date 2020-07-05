All apartments in Sandy Springs
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107

5095 Roswell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5095 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have any available units?
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 pet-friendly?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 offer parking?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not offer parking.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have a pool?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have a pool.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have accessible units?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5095-107 Roswell Road - 107 does not have units with air conditioning.

