5060 Riverview Road

SHORT TERM 6 MONTH LEASE & Beautifully styled, understated elegant Frank Lloyd Wright home situated on 2.85 acres with Chattahoochee River views. The open floor plan features a kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens into a separate dining room and living area with wood burning fireplace. The main level includes two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and French doors opening into the home office. The sun room provides a lovely sitting area with desk space, alongside the staircase leading to the master suite. The master suite covers the entire upper level. The master bathroom features a soaking jet tub, stone dual-head shower, and generous walk in closet. The terrace level features a finished basement that offers functional space for a playroom, conference room, gym or additional storage space. The finished basement also has an in-law suite with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. This home has beautiful outdoor living areas, an outdoor fire pit, basketball goal and private circular drive with two-car carport. The home is fully wired for AT&T U-Verse, invisible fencing, and home security system. Ideal location with easy highway access.