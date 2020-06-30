484 Tara Trail

Amenities
Coveted Chastain Park Lease, Private Tara Trail retreat. This one is special, Beautiful Oak hardwoods through out, keeping room kitchen, Butlers Pantry, private office, Living room, Dining, family room & all bedrooms up. Master bedroom, vaulted ceiling, his/hers walk in closets, double sink, spa tub & frameless glass shower. Terrace level has billiard space/ or 5th bedroom & full bath. Large two car garage & workshop, additional covered parking space. Owner managed, Landlord covers seasonal lawn care. Amazing location!