478 Pearl Cv Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location !!!Executive finishes in a great location 4 bed 3.5 bath 3 story townhouse. Bright great room with the fire place, 10ft main level w/8ft. doors. Large kitchen w/island and a breakfast bar. Energy star appliances. Trey ceiling w/ rope lights in Master and Kitchen. Security system. Guest retreat w/full bathroom on terrace level.Garage. Easy access to exit 6 of 400. Close to everything: shopping, transportation, parks, Chattahoochee river, easy drive to Downtown and airport