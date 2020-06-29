All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

478 Pearl Cv Rd

478 Pearl Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

478 Pearl Cove Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location !!!Executive finishes in a great location 4 bed 3.5 bath 3 story townhouse. Bright great room with the fire place, 10ft main level w/8ft. doors. Large kitchen w/island and a breakfast bar. Energy star appliances. Trey ceiling w/ rope lights in Master and Kitchen. Security system. Guest retreat w/full bathroom on terrace level.Garage. Easy access to exit 6 of 400. Close to everything: shopping, transportation, parks, Chattahoochee river, easy drive to Downtown and airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have any available units?
478 Pearl Cv Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have?
Some of 478 Pearl Cv Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Pearl Cv Rd currently offering any rent specials?
478 Pearl Cv Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Pearl Cv Rd pet-friendly?
No, 478 Pearl Cv Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd offer parking?
Yes, 478 Pearl Cv Rd offers parking.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Pearl Cv Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have a pool?
No, 478 Pearl Cv Rd does not have a pool.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have accessible units?
No, 478 Pearl Cv Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Pearl Cv Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 478 Pearl Cv Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 Pearl Cv Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

