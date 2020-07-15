465 Elden Drive

Amenities
Immaculate Sandy Springs family home for lease. This gorgeous home boasts 4 generous sized bedrooms, custom kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, stainless appliance package, and tile floors; two living spaces; separate dining; hardwoods throughout; brick floor sun room; full unfinished basement; crystal blue pool; lush landscaping; excellent close-in Sandy Springs location; no thru-traffic street; too many features to mention! Some furnishings stay including pool table and bumper pool table in the basement. Pool service and landscaping included.