Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
465 Elden Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

465 Elden Drive

465 Elden Drive Northeast · (770) 841-2374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 Elden Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2501 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Immaculate Sandy Springs family home for lease. This gorgeous home boasts 4 generous sized bedrooms, custom kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, stainless appliance package, and tile floors; two living spaces; separate dining; hardwoods throughout; brick floor sun room; full unfinished basement; crystal blue pool; lush landscaping; excellent close-in Sandy Springs location; no thru-traffic street; too many features to mention! Some furnishings stay including pool table and bumper pool table in the basement. Pool service and landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Elden Drive have any available units?
465 Elden Drive has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 Elden Drive have?
Some of 465 Elden Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Elden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
465 Elden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Elden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 465 Elden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 465 Elden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 465 Elden Drive offers parking.
Does 465 Elden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Elden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Elden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 465 Elden Drive has a pool.
Does 465 Elden Drive have accessible units?
No, 465 Elden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Elden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Elden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Elden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Elden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
