This spacious home with updated is awaiting your arrival. Main living areas on the first floor has new hardwoods. Chef's kitchen features GE profile appliances and an abundance of cupboard space. Located on the first floor, the Master Suite features a transitional style spa like bath. Centerally located between Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, and Buckhead this home is in the perfect location!