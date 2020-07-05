460 Windsor Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing location on a corner lot in close proximity to shops and Chastain Park. This home boasts many recent upgrades such as granite countertops and an unbelievable finished basement complete with 2nd master suite and a large workshop. This is a huge house for the price and your tenants will not be disappointed with the abundant closet space...3 walk in cedar closets!!