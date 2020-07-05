All apartments in Sandy Springs
460 Windsor Parkway

460 Windsor Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

460 Windsor Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing location on a corner lot in close proximity to shops and Chastain Park. This home boasts many recent upgrades such as granite countertops and an unbelievable finished basement complete with 2nd master suite and a large workshop. This is a huge house for the price and your tenants will not be disappointed with the abundant closet space...3 walk in cedar closets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Windsor Parkway have any available units?
460 Windsor Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 460 Windsor Parkway have?
Some of 460 Windsor Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Windsor Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
460 Windsor Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Windsor Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway offer parking?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway have a pool?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway have accessible units?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Windsor Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Windsor Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Windsor Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

