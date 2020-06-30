4590 Northside Drive

Amenities

If you like privacy, look no further! 2 acres of secluded wooded and landscaped grounds. 4 beds 4 and 1 half baths with Master on main. Also a separate in-law suite in the basement apartment is available for extra rent of $1200.00. Vaulted great Rm/w stone FP, Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite, sep formal dining rm, library w/FP, 3 additional large br's with full baths. This house is huge and a great deal for the price! Gorgeous backyard with built-in pool. Two car garage, long driveway taking you away from any traffic off Northside Dr, to your own private residence.