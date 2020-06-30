All apartments in Sandy Springs
4590 Northside Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

4590 Northside Drive

4590 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4590 Northside Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Northside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
If you like privacy, look no further! 2 acres of secluded wooded and landscaped grounds. 4 beds 4 and 1 half baths with Master on main. Also a separate in-law suite in the basement apartment is available for extra rent of $1200.00. Vaulted great Rm/w stone FP, Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite, sep formal dining rm, library w/FP, 3 additional large br's with full baths. This house is huge and a great deal for the price! Gorgeous backyard with built-in pool. Two car garage, long driveway taking you away from any traffic off Northside Dr, to your own private residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Northside Drive have any available units?
4590 Northside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4590 Northside Drive have?
Some of 4590 Northside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Northside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Northside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Northside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4590 Northside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4590 Northside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Northside Drive offers parking.
Does 4590 Northside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4590 Northside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Northside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4590 Northside Drive has a pool.
Does 4590 Northside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4590 Northside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Northside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 Northside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4590 Northside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4590 Northside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

