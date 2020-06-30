All apartments in Sandy Springs
4545 Jolyn Place Northeast

Location

4545 Jolyn Place Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have any available units?
4545 Jolyn Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Jolyn Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 Jolyn Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

