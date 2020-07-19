420 Brookfield Drive

Amenities
Starting with the rocking chair front porch, charm abounds in this picture perfect cottage in sought after Meadowbrook.Renovated kitchen features granite countertops, custom white cabinets, stainless appliances, built-in wine cooler & walk-in pantry.Fireside living room has built in media unit & double french doors allow access from formal dining rm to flagstone patio.Gleaming hardwoods & crown molding throughout.Private fenced backyard-perfect for play & pets!Very social neighborhood w/ parties throughout year.Blocks to popular restaurants, shops & Chastain Park.